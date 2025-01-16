3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Disastrous Loss to Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks fell to a tanking New Orleans Pelicans team on Wednesday night, and a missed goaltending call aside, the Mavs were lacking energy for most of the game. These are the types of games the Mavericks can't afford to lose if they want to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference contenders, even while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving miss time. This was just New Orleans' 10th win of the season.
Dejounte Murray lit the Mavericks up for 30 points, and Trey Murphy III wasn't far behind with 24. Neither was entirely efficient from the floor, but they made enough shots to sink the Mavs. Dallas' starters just weren't good enough, which is where we'll start our three takeaways.
1. Bad Energy From the Mavs' Starters
Dallas' starters just looked slow to start the first, second, and third quarters, outside of Daniel Gafford, who I'll talk more about shortly. That was reflected in some of the plus/minuses, with Naji Marshall as a -14 and Klay Thompson as a -10. And while Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points, he shot just 6/17 from the floor. Even if Dinwiddie got the goaltending call at the end, he also had a really questionable turnaround hook shot attempt from the free throw line with about a minute left. At some point, the team's best players being injured can't live as an excuse. Orlando is surviving, and so is Memphis. There's no reason Dallas can't do the same.
2. Daniel Gafford Showed Some Life
I just criticized Gafford in Tuesday night's takeaways after back-to-back games being embarrassed by DeAndre Jordan, but he showed up on Wednesday: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 13/14 shooting. He had a few MONSTER slams and alley-oop finishes in this game as well. Granted, New Orleans has arguably the worst center rotation in the NBA, but at least Gafford gave the Mavs a boost.
3. The Fourth Quarter Rotations...
Dallas' two players with the highest plus/minus rankings were Jaden Hardy and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and the eye test backed it up. They were the two players providing consistent energy, making the hustle plays, getting up and down the floor with some urgency, and helping the Mavs climb back into the game. Hardy had 21 points in the first three quarters, but these two players were rewarded with just 2:11 of playing time in the fourth quarter. Hardy was playing well enough to get some minutes down the stretch, while Prosper would've been an improvement over the minutes Maxi Kleber was providing. This game may not have come down to a missed goaltend if the game was managed better.
