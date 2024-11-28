3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Domination of Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a big 129-114 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, leading by double digits for almost the entire game. Dallas held New York to their lowest-scoring first quarter and first half they've had all season, and that was enough to coast the rest of the way. New York got the lead down to 12 a couple of times in the final minutes of the game, but they could never break it back into single digits.
With Dallas missing Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and Dante Exum, it was good to see them win in this fashion, especially after the Knicks just lit up the Nuggets for 145 points on Monday with OG Anunoby scoring a career-high in that game.
Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's big win.
1. No Unnecessary Stress
Dallas has struggled to close games this season, especially since Luka Doncic has been out. They let a 24-point lead slip away against the Nuggets (but still won) and almost blew a late 10-point lead to the Thunder. While Dallas led by almost 30 in this game, it was refreshing to see them not allow the lead to dip into single digits.
2. Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes Are Upgrades Over Josh Green and Derrick Jones Jr.
Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes were brought in to replace the minutes of Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green, with there being some belief those were sideways moves, at best. These two are clear upgrades over Green and Jones. Jones was a great defender and a high flyer, but Marshall brings on-ball creation that Jones lacked, while Grimes is steadier and more consistent than Green. Dallas isn't 4-1 without Luka Doncic if they just ran last year's team back.
3. Is Spencer Dinwiddie the New Tim Hardaway Jr.?
Tim Hardaway Jr. had a knack for having a great game and following it up with a stinker where he shot the Mavs out of the game. Spencer Dinwiddie has done that same thing, shooting Dallas out of the Miami Heat game on Sunday and following it up with back-to-back 20+-point performances. He's also been great at passing the ball, with 20 total assists in his last three games. He's had some frustrating moments this season but he deserves some praise for his performance in these last two games.
