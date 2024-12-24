3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Blowout Over Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a dominant 132-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, improving to 19-10 on the season. With a Christmas Day game coming up against the floundering Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference Finals rematch, this was a good tune-up to prepare.
Portland kept the game close for most of the first half before Dallas used a 40-23 third quarter to break the game open. Luka Doncic returned after missing the last two games and gave the Blazers an easy 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, and Daniel Gafford provided a season-high in points.
Here are three takeaways from Monday's win.
1. Paint Domination
The Mavericks scored 64 points in the paint on 32/40 shooting behind a season-high 23 points from Daniel Gafford and consistent penetration from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Portland scored 60 points in the paint, but 22 came in the 4th quarter when the game was well out of reach. Dallas entered the game 5th in the NBA in paint scoring, so it shouldn't be a surprise that this is where they chose to operate.
2. Is Naji Marshall Still Recovering?
Naji Marshall missed five games recently with an upper respiratory infection, and he even admitted he couldn't get over it. In Monday's game, Marshall played just 15 minutes, including all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter, so he was basically out of the main rotation, and it seems like they used the fourth to help get his legs back under him. Whether or not he's back in the rotation on Christmas will be something to watch.
3. Forcing Live Ball Turnovers
Dallas had 10 steals from nine different players in this game, leading to 17 fastbreak points. The Mavericks are playing with the seventh-fastest pace in the NBA right now (which the mainstream media mostly ignores), and they play better the faster they play. Forcing live-ball turnovers and getting into transition is a great way to do that.
