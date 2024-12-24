What Ty Lue Said About Jason Kidd After Recent Mavericks-Clippers Matchup
The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of a battle against the Portland Trail Blazers, a contest which should go their way. Before the contest, though, the Mavericks took on the LA Clippers in what ended up being a 113-97 win for Dallas.
The two clubs have had notable games against one another in recent history, whether in the postseason or regular season. Tyronn Lue and the LA Clippers have become quite familiar with Jason Kidd and the LA Clippers.
After the game, which Kidd came out on top over Lue, the Clippers bench boss was highly complimentary of Kidd as a head coach.
“Every year (the Mavs) have gotten better…" Lue said. "J-Kidd has done a hell of a job. He is one of the best coaches in the league. He showed that last year when he went to the Finals.”
Not only has Kidd appeared in two Western Conference Finals and one NBA Finals, but it feels like he's knocking on the door of raising a second banner in the American Airlines Center. He's doing so with a superstar like Luka Doncic, having built a winning team and system around the Slovenian superstar.
Kidd has improved mightily during his tenure as a head coach, and the culture he has built goes beyond the on-court tactics. He's seemingly re-ignited the winning culture in the DFW, which will be what eventually leads them to another title victory, or, at minimum, more chances of achieving such.
This is high praise coming from Lue, who has been one of the most consistent head coaches in the NBA since he arrived in the role. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their impressive 3-1 comeback over the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and has been elite since taking over the Clippers, despite all he has had to deal with in LA.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Updated Game Status for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.