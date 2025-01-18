3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Massive Short-Handed Win Over OKC Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from a three-game losing streak, including a controversial loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. OKC entered the game tied for the NBA's best record and had just beaten the other team with the top record by 20 points.
It helped Dallas that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out just before tip-off with a wrist sprain, leaving both teams without their MVP-caliber talents and starting centers.
It looked like Dallas was going to run away with this game, leading by 20 points at halftime, but the Thunder stormed right back and even grabbed a brief lead before the end of the third quarter. The Mavs regained control and went on to a massive home win.
Here are three takeaways from Friday's win.
1. Dallas/OKC is One of the Best Rivalries in the NBA Right Now
These two teams flat-out do not like each other. Counting Lu Dort's flopping call, there were five technical fouls, one flagrant foul, plenty of kerfuffles, an obnoxious amount of reviews, and some hot tensions. Every game between these two teams is turning this way, and it started with last year's postseason matchup. These two play again on January 23rd; how that game will go on such a quick turnaround will be fascinating.
2. PJ Washington Really is the OKC Killer
There may not be a single player who gets in a team's head as quickly as P.J. Washington does with the Thunder. He got a technical foul in this game for simply standing near Lu Dort. He also elevates his play against them, putting up 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in Friday's contest. He really is living up to the OKC killer mantra.
3. Out-Rebounded by OKC...
The Thunder were missing their two best bigs, as Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are still recovering from injuries. Dallas was missing Dereck Lively II and lost Dwight Powell in the second half, but they still had Daniel Gafford, Washington, Maxi Kleber, and more. And OKC still out-rebounded the Mavericks 57-47, including snagging 14 offensive rebounds. Dallas got out of this game with a win, but they won the playoff series against OKC last year by dominating the glass, so this likely isn't a trend they'll want to continue in the next matchup.
