3 takeaways from Mavericks' overtime loss to DeMar DeRozan, Kings
The Dallas Mavericks fell in a tight game on Monday night, losing 129-128 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings. It was a game that the Mavericks easily could've won, but they also had no available big men once Daniel Gafford left with a knee injury early in the second quarter. That made grabbing rebounds an issue, but they were still up by one point with less than ten seconds to go in overtime and couldn't get a stop.
The vibes are currently not immaculate. They are far from it. Fans were getting ejected, Mavericks' governor Patrick Dumont was booed while leaving the court, and Jason Kidd didn't even give a postgame press conference. Weird things are happening in Dallas.
But here are three takeaways from the game itself.
1. Dallas' plan at Center moving forward
Daniel Gafford left just 65 seconds into the second quarter due to what looked like a knee hyperextension, but the Mavericks are calling it a knee sprain initially. But he was Dallas' last available center, not named Kylor Kelley, who was on a two-way contract. And in a game where Dallas needed any available big, Kelley played just a minute and nineteen seconds. Depending on the severity of Gafford's injury, Dallas could be rolling out a "center" rotation of P.J. Washington, Kessler Edwards, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for the foreseeable future.
2. The last second defensive lineup was... something
Klay Thompson had given the Mavericks a 128-127 lead with 9.8 seconds remaining in overtime. So, in need of one stop to win the game, Jason Kidd rolled out a lineup of... Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Kessler Edwards. Edwards, Prosper, and Christie are all versatile defenders, but to not have Dante Exum and/or Thompson in the game was a curious decision. DeMar DeRozan went right at Spencer Dinwiddie on an isolation and was able to step through his body as a double-team was coming to get the game-winner off. It's hard to imagine that happening if the bigger Dante Exum is in the game.
3. The vibes have never been lower
The Mavericks are now 28-26 and still well in the mix to at least make the Play-In Tournament. But the vibes feel disastrous. The Mavs used to have the saying, "the vibes are immaculate," and they are far from it right now. Fans getting, fans booing ownership, another last-second loss and Jason Kidd doesn't even get on the podium to talk about it... Either something big is about to happen, or Dallas is purposefully tanking their value. And it's embarrassing.
