Season-high 42 points by DeMar DeRozan lifts Kings over Mavericks in overtime, 129-128
The short-handed Dallas Mavericks hosted the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, missing Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, and Dwight Powell. With three starters missing in a matchup against two teams fighting for position in the Western Conference, it would've been easy to roll over, but that wasn't how the game began.
Dallas started Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, Kessler Edwards, and Daniel Gafford. Sacramento, who underwent major changes recently, went with Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.
READ MORE: Nightmare continues as Mavericks starter exits Kings game, ruled out with knee injury
Klay Thompson was the sole offensive force for the Mavericks early, taking the first five shots of the game for Dallas and scoring the first seven points. But the first few minutes would be back and forth as the teams traded the lead. Kessler Edwards would tie the game at 13 before Sacramento would go on a 9-0 run to take an early command of the lead.
Then, Spencer Dinwiddie happened. Which, depending on the night, could be an exciting sentence or a scary one. But he'd hit two straight three-pointers soon after Sacremento's run to tie the game again at 22, then would have another six points near the end of the quarter as Dallas outscored the Kings 22-4 over the last 5:25 of the quarter to take a 35-27 lead into the second quarter.
Daniel Gafford went down with a knee injury to start the second quarter, and he wouldn't return to the game. Despite that disappointing news, Dallas was able to hang onto the lead for nearly the entire second quarter.
Spencer Dinwiddie had a strong start to the period, but it was Olivier-Maxence Prosper who really helped to keep things going, scoring nine points in the final six minutes of the period. But a 10-3 run at the end of the quarter, closed off by a top of the key three by DeMar DeRozan, tied the game at 61 heading into halftime.
READ MORE: Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to attend Luka Doncic's Lakers debut
Prosper would continue his strong play into the third quarter, giving the Mavs a few buckets at the rim. But it was Keegan Murray scoring his first seven points of the game that allowed Sacramento to take a four-point lead a few minutes into the period. Klay Thompson helped bring the lead to one soon after on a three-pointer, but Sacramento would immediately build it up to an eight-point lead on a 7-0 run.
But Dallas would respond with a 9-0 run to take a one-point lead, fueled by Kyrie Irving. Sacramento and the Mavs would exchange the lead a few times, but Max Christie hitting back-to-back threes on the right wing helped Dallas close the third on a 7-1 run, allowing them to take a 93-87 lead into the fourth.
Then, a 7-0 run near the start of the fourth quarter helped the Mavericks go up by 11. But Sacramento rolled with a double-big lineup with Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas in the game, allowing them to dominate on the glass as the game waned. DeMar DeRozan was also hitting EVERYTHING: threes, fadeaway bank shots... you name it, he was probably making it. A 13-2 run by Sacramento brought them within one as the clock ticked under five minutes to go.
Keon Ellis gave the Kings a 106-105 lead before Kyrie Irving gave the Mavs the lead right back. They continued to flip-flop over the next few minutes, getting ties and lead changes from Olivier-Maxence Prosper on an and-one, DeRozan on free throws, and a Spencer Dinwiddie and-one, which gave the Mavs a two-point lead.
Dallas would be up by four a few possessions later, but they could not get a rebound, as Domantas Sabonis tied the game at 114 on a putback with 1:08 to go.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper missed an open corner three in the final minute, but Kyrie Irving stole a pass intended for Sabonis, then hit a circus layup around three Kings to take the lead with 15.4 seconds remaining.
With the game on the line, Sacramento went to DeMar DeRozan, who hit a tough mid-range fade over Max Christie to tie the game again at 116 with 3.5 remaining. That was still more than enough time for Dallas to get up a shot, though.
Malik Monk blocked Kyrie Irving's layup attempt at the rim, with the ball landing out of bounds with 0.2 second to go. And with no bigs for Dallas, it would be tough to get a tip-in. That didn't happen, and the game would head to overtime.
The Mavericks were so depleted with their bigs that Spencer Dinwiddie handled the jump ball in overtime... and won it against Domantas Sabonis. What a statement.
Kyrie Irving started the scoring in overtime with a seven-footer, but Malik Monk had the next four points as Dallas' offense was getting clunky. Sacramento started to blitz Kyrie Irving and get the ball out of his hands, but that led to an open corner three for Max Christie, who sank it to put the Mavs up one. Malik Monk tipped in a miss to put Sacramento back in front, then Naji Marshall answered it with a pop shot over Sabonis with 1:15 to go. Sabonis would be fouled on the other end, and he'd go 1/2, but Monk came in out of nowhere to get the offensive rebound, and the Kings would score at the rim to go up by two.
Kyrie Irving missed a three on the other end, then DeRozan would hit two free throws on the other end to go up by four with 21.4 second remaining. Irving got a quick two to get the lead back down to two with 17.6 to go, but they'd need to get lucky. And they kind of did.
DeRozan opted to attack the rim instead of waiting to be fouled, but he missed the layup by shooting the ball through the bottom of the basket, and Dallas snagged the rebound with 11.9 to go, giving them a chance.
They freed Klay Thompson for a three after a timeout, and he sank it with 9.8 seconds to go! Now, they'd just need to get a stop.
But DeMar DeRozan stepped through a double-team and hit a floater with 1.9 to go, and the Sacramento Kings would win 129-128 on the 28th lead change of the game.
Dallas did well with turnovers and threes, but they were smoked on the glass as the Kings out-rebounded the Mavericks 60-43, including bringing down 13 offensive boards.
The Mavericks were led by Kyrie Irving's 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals. 22 of those points came in the second half and overtime. Spencer Dinwiddie (20 points, 5 assists), Klay Thompson (19 points), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (16 points), and Max Christie (15 points) joined Irving in double-figures.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 42 points on a hyper-efficient 15/22 shooting, including a rare 4/6 display from three, and added in seven rebounds. Zach LaVine (17 points), Malik Monk (17 points, 8 assists), Domantas Sabonis (16 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists), Jonas Valanciunas (13 points, 8 rebounds in just 17 minutes), and Keegan Murray (11 points) were also in double-figures.
Dallas will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving named 2025 NBA All-Star replacement for Anthony Davis
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter