3 Takeaways From Mavericks Preseason Loss to Clippers

There wasn't a lot to love in this preseason loss in the new Intuit Dome

Austin Veazey

Oct 14, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after being fouled against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the LA Clippers 110-96 after a disappointing second half, falling to 0-3 for the preseason. They led for most of the first quarter before the Clippers kicked into gear, scoring 31 points in the second quarter. They then blew the game open in the second half, and the Mavs could never recover.

Dallas did play without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as Doncic remained out with his calf contusion, and Irving got more rest. The Mavericks will need those two because the ball handling was not pretty. Which brings us to our three takeaways from this game.

1. This Team Can't Survive Long Stretches Without Doncic and Irving

Oct 14, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kai Jones (23) attempts to steal the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Jazian Gortman (00) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

"Well, duh," everyone said collectively. Dallas turned the ball over 29 times in this game, including 17 by their starting lineup of Jazian Gortman (2), Jaden Hardy (5), Klay Thompson (4), P.J. Washington (3), and Dereck Lively II (3). Sure, some late turnovers were trying to force the action, but that's inexcusable for an NBA team, especially since 20 of them were steals by the Clippers. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can alleviate those issues, but someone needs to step up as a primary third guard.

2. Is it too Early to Worry About Klay Thompson?

Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles during the first half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It is too early, but the early returns haven't been great. He was held scoreless against the Clippers while shooting 0/9 from the floor. He should be better while playing alongside Doncic and Irving, but he's had some open looks that he hasn't been hitting. Thompson has admittedly been dealing with some back tightness as well, which could lead to the struggles, but he needs to be better.

3. Quentin Grimes Looks Ready to Contribute

Oct 14, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) moves the ball against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Quentin Grimes was the Mavs' best player Monday night, finishing with 20 points on 7/11 shooting from the floor and 3/7 from three. While he did also have four turnovers, it's clear he's healthy enough to provide a 3&D punch from the bench after an injury-riddled 2023-24 season. With Dante Exum expected to miss the first three months after wrist surgery, Grimes should be able to step in for him.

