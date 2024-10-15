Mavericks Handled by Clippers in Preseason Action
The Dallas Mavericks tipped off their third preseason game against the LA Clippers in search of their first win. To do so, they'd have to win without Luka Doncic (calf contusion) and Kyrie Irving (rest), but we did get to see P.J. Washington for the first time since the NBA Finals. This also gave us a look at what Klay Thompson could do.
With Doncic and Irving out, the Mavericks started Jazian Gortman, Jaden Hardy, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II. Gortman starting was a fun addition given his strong preseason thus far. LA started James Harden, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac as they're missing Kawhi Leonard for the preseason.
The first basket went to P.J. Washington on a post-up, who missed the first two preseason games. Jaden Hardy got off to a strong start with a nice pass to Lively, a contested three, a nice layup over Ivica Zubac, and a step back from the free-throw line over Mann. After going up 10-4, the Mavericks decided to go to a zone defense with not many true shooters on the court.
Hardy had another nice play around the midpoint of the quarter, driving with a nice fake to get the lob up to Lively. Former Maverick Derrick Jones had 8 of the Clippers' first 14 points to keep them afloat, while Harden struggled early before he hit a three to tie the game at 17. They took their first lead a few plays later following a turnover by Klay Thompson. The lead would bounce back and forth for the final few minutes, with the Mavs taking a 26-25 lead into the second following a crazy Naji Marshall bank shot.
The second quarter started with more back-and-forth lead changes before some tough baskets by Kevin Porter Jr. gave the Clippers a good hold on the game and led by as much as nine. Jazian Gortman gave the Mavs 10 points in the quarter to give the offense some life, but they could never get all the way back to tie the game before halftime.
Naji Marshall gave them a few nice plays, but Klay Thompson was held without a made basket in the first half (0/7), and the Clippers would enter halftime with a 56-51 lead. Thompson's shooting struggles have been noticeable through the first two preseason games, even if he hasn't played with Luka Doncic's playmaking yet.
The Clippers broke the game open to start the second half, roaring out to a 20-point lead just a few minutes in with the help of a 15-0 run. James Harden was making big plays that just weren't there in the first half. But a 17-4 run by the Mavs cut the lead to 7 fueled by some big plays by Quentin Grimes. Thanks to Grimes and some made threes by Brandon Williams, the Clippers led 83-75 entering the fourth quarter.
Dallas could never close the gap enough in the fourth quarter, though. They got it under ten a few times after the Clippers had another strong start to the quarter, but Jason Kidd opted to empty his bench with Dwight Powell and Jamarion Sharp playing the last few minutes. Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter pushed the lead to a big enough advantage that both teams could explore their depth, with LA winning 110-96, finished off by an emphatic slam by Kai Jones.
The Mavs were led in scoring by Quentin Grimes with 20 points, followed by Jaden Hardy (16), Jazian Gortman (13), and P.J. Washington (10). Klay Thompson's 0/9 shooting display was definitely disappointing, but we need to see him with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving playing together before panic sets in. Washington also led the team with three steals.
LA was led by Kevin Porter Jr.'s 18 points, who is trying to find his way back into the NBA following a domestic assault charge last year. They had five other players reach double-figure scoring, including James Harden's double-double of 10 points and 12 assists.
Dallas was cursed by turnovers tonight, with 27 for the game, 20 of them being Clippers steals. It's hard to win an NBA game turning it over that often.
The Mavericks will close the preseason on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks in Dallas. Jason Kidd wants it to be a "dress rehearsal" of sorts, so we might see Luka Doncic for the first time.
