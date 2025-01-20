3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Shocking MLK Day Loss to Hornets
The Dallas Mavericks fell 110-105 on Monday to the Charlotte Hornets, who have now won four of their last five games. Dallas was missing six players in this game, including Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, Quentin Grimes, and more, and despite getting 30+ points from two different players, they still weren't able to beat Charlotte.
Dallas was hoping to build off their win over the OKC Thunder on Friday, especially before they have a brutal three-game stretch against the Timberwolves, Thunder, and Celtics later this week. Dropping this one on the road is not what the Mavericks wanted or needed.
Here are three takeaways from this disappointing loss.
1. Three-Point Disparity
You could tell this was an 11 a.m. CST tip, as Dallas looked sleepy for most of the game. They ended up shooting just 6/32 (18.8%) from beyond the arc, and it gets even worse when you look outside of Kyrie Irving, as the non-Kyrie Mavs were 3/24 (12.5%). That's inexcusable, no matter who is in or out of the lineup. Especially when Charlotte shoots 17/39 (43.6%), and LaMelo Ball, Nick Smith Jr., and Miles Bridges all hit at least four three-pointers. Hard to make up that kind of difference.
2. Daniel Gafford Proving a Point
Daniel Gafford's name has been thrown in the trade ring recently, with reports coming out that the Mavs could consider moving him if it brings in an elite defensive wing. He either wants to improve his trade value or really wants to stay in Dallas because he was unstoppable on Monday: 31 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks. There were still times he was caught out of position on defense despite his block total, and he should've attacked Mark Williams even more once Williams picked up his fourth foul, but it's hard to be upset with his effort in this game.
3. Disappointing Close to the Game
Dallas led 100-94 with a little over six minutes left and scored just five points for the rest of the game, shooting 2/13 down the stretch, missing a handful of shots right at the rim. There was poor execution, poor after-timeout sets, poor rotations, and a lack of energy. That can't happen, but it's happened time and time again over the last few weeks late in games. Kyrie Irving had a great fourth quarter until the final few minutes, but he could've used some help.
