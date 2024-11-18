3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Shocking Win Over Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks almost snatched defeat out of the hands of victory on Sunday night but came away with a 121-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to move back to .500 at 7-7. They were able to do it without Luka Doncic by dominating OKC on the glass 61-39, as the Thunder were missing Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams.
Beating the Thunder without having Luka Doncic on the Mavs' side is sure to start some conversations, but their ability to dominate the glass and make threes were the big reasons Dallas won this game. Not saying Doncic couldn't have contributed to that, but let's focus on what was on the court.
Here are three takeaways from that big win on Sunday.
1. This Team Needs PJ Washington
While Naji Marshall has performed admirably in the last few games, PJ Washington is a true difference-maker who can dominate the game defensively. When he's performing as well on offense as he did on Sunday (27 points), he becomes one of the most important role players in the NBA. His career-high 17 rebounds were all massive in keeping the Thunder limited to one-shot possessions. He also just seems to love playing against OKC, given some of his recent performances against them.
2. Is Klay Thompson Okay?
Klay Thompson shot just 1/11 from the floor and 1/8 from three on Sunday night, bringing down his season three-point percentage to 35.6%, and he's made just one three-pointer in four of his last six games. Outside of his two-game "heater" against the Warriors and Jazz, he's 4/24 from deep against the Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets, and Suns in the last two weeks. With two of those being close losses, it's fair to wonder what's causing his shooting slump.
3. The End of the Game Did Not Need to Be That Stressful
The Mavericks led by ten with 2:14 remaining and by eight with 1:16 remaining. And somehow, OKC had a shot to win the game at the end. The ending of this game really did not need to be as stressful as it was, and it's something the Mavs need to improve. Between bad turnovers, lackadaisical defense, and questionable decision-making, this was the one time throughout the game where it was clear the Mavs needed Luka Doncic. They should've been able to put this game away with ease, but they made it way more difficult than they needed to. Luckily, they can learn a lesson with a win rather than a painful loss.
