3 takeaways from Mavericks' thrilling home win over Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks hung on in thrilling fashion against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, getting an efficient 42-point performance from Kyrie Irving as he lifted an undermanned Mavs squad over a talented Warriors team. Dallas was missing every quality big on the roster and a few other players, but they were still able to come away with a win.
They were helped by Golden State deciding to go small in the second half to match Dallas' personnel, which means the Mavs didn't get decimated on the glass. It also opened the spacing on both ends of the floor for Kyrie Irving to do whatever he wanted. He delivered when Dallas needed it most (more on that in a second).
Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's win.
1. Kyrie Irving is that guy
Just saying that the Mavericks wouldn't have won this game without Irving is underselling it. His entire game can almost be summarized by the trio of threes in the third quarter, but also by taking a charge on a driving Jimmy Butler with less than 18 seconds to go. He put his body and soul on the line for his 42 points and 7 rebounds.
2. Hello, Brandon Williams!
In a game where the Mavs were missing seven rotation players, they needed one of the "other" guys to step up. And they got it from Brandon Williams, who put up 12 points in 15 minutes, a much-needed boost from the two-way guard. He was eighth on the team in minutes and played 10 more than Jaden Hardy, who just signed a contract extension before the season. The former Arizona product gave Dallas a big boost off the bench.
3. Klay Thompson now 2-1 against his former team
Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors for a better chance to contribute to a winning team. He lost the first game against his former team but has won the last two, hitting at least five three-pointers in all three of those games. He's still a quality starter in the NBA, and he's been shooting the peel off the basketball for the last few weeks. They'll need that to continue until they can get healthy.
