Kyrie Irving's 42 points carries undermanned Mavericks over Warriors, 111-107
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors on the first night of a back-to-back before the All-Star break, but they were as undermanned as a team can get. Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, Dwight Powell, and Caleb Martin were all out for the Mavs on Wednesday night, while Golden State was only missing Jonathan Kuminga. Dallas basically had no center available for this game, with Jason Kidd saying everyone will play center until some players come back.
With all of those guys out, Dallas started Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Oliver-Maxence Prosper, and Kessler Edwards for their 26th different starting lineup of the season. Golden State went with Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post as their first five.
Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson led the undermanned Mavs early, scoring 10 of Dallas' first 12 points. Max Christie would also ring in an early three to give the Mavs an early 9-point advantage. The offense dried up after that for Dallas, though, going the next 2:30 without a point, which allowed the Warriors to get back within three after a three by Stephen Curry.
Irving would help create a little separation, scoring five straight points to go up by eight, before the Warriors fought back by the end of the quarter. Four points by Moses Moody in the final 35 seconds of the quarter pulled the Warriors within one, 32-31, heading into the second.
Klay Thompson scored eight straight points for the Mavs to start the second quarter, then Brandon Williams gave them back-to-back buckets as they went up by 10 early. The lead would swell to 14 after buckets by Irving and Williams, as the Warriors had only scored five points in the first 5:30 of the frame.
But the Warriors again came roaring back at the end of the quarter, as a three-pointer by Moses Moody started a 20-7 run over the final half of the second quarter. That run was closed off by Draymond Green hitting a layup with the clock running down, and the Mavs had just a 57-56 lead at halftime.
In what has been a theme all game, Dallas got out to a hot start in the quarter as Klay Thompson knocked in his 5th three-pointer of the game. Then, the Kyrie Irving show started.. He had the first four points of the second half for either team, but he knocked in three consecutive three-pointers over a 41-second stretch, taking the lead from six to 15 in a flash.
Just as they'd done all game, Golden State wouldn't go away. Gary Payton II hit his second three-pointer of the game to start a quick 9-2 run to get them back in the game. A Moses Moody three-pointer got them within seven, then Kevon Looney hit two free throws in the closing second of the quarter to bring the Warriors within five, 83-78.
4th Quarter Kai was alive and well at the start of the period, as a tough finger roll gave him 30 points for the game. Then things got a little weird when an obvious kicker ball on Dallas ended up being their ball on an eight-second violation, and Max Christie took advantage with a layup to put the Mavericks back up by nine, which forced a timeout by Steve Kerr. Brandon Williams hit another basket, which put the Mavs up by 11 with about 9:45 to play.
Jimmy Butler helped get the down to seven for a brief second, but Irving hit an absurd step-back three to push Dallas back up by 10. But Golden State came right back, as Draymond Green converted an and-one, Stephen Curry hit a three, and Brandin Podziemski laid one in to get them back within two with 4:30 to play.
Max Christie hit a much-needed mid-range jumper to help break the run, but Curry went to the free-throw line on the next possession and hit both to bring the lead right back down. After a Kessler Edwards missed three, Curry knocked in a three to give the Warriors their first lead since it was 6-4 in the opening minutes.
Golden State was double-teaming Kyrie Irving whenever he tried to drive, willing to live with anyone else beating them. But he would be fouled on a rip-through with 2:20 to go, putting him at the line for three free throws (could've been a rip-through call and just bonus free throws). He'd hit all three, but Curry cleaned up an offensive rebound which tied the game at 104.
Kyrie Irving hit an insane three-pointer through traffic, and then Jimmy Butler brought it down to one on a chaotic sequence. Coach Kidd would call a timeout to give his guys a breather with 53.9 seconds to go and a one-point lead.
Max Christie missed a wide-open three at the top of the key that could've put them up by four, but Golden State ripped Naji Marshall on an offensive rebound opportunity, then fouled Curry running up the floor with the Warriors in the bonus. And in a stroke of magic, Curry only went 1/2 at the line, leaving the game tied at 107 with 35.1 left.
Naji Marshall hit one of his signature pop shots with 25.6 seconds remaining, giving Golden State plenty of time to tie or take the lead. On the ensuing possession, Jimmy Butler went straight through Kyrie Irving's chest for an offensive foul, wiping away an and-one. Golden State had to challenge it and lost it.
They'd foul Max Christie, who made both, and Dallas would go on to win 111-107.
Kyrie Irving carried the Mavs, finishing with 42 points on 15/25 FG shooting and 7/10 from three. Klay Thompson (17 points, 7 rebounds, 5/14 3PT), Max Christie (17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Brandon Williams (12 points, 4/6 shooting), and Naji Marshall (10 points) were also in double figures.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, but it was a collective effort from the Warriors. Jimmy Butler (21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists), Moses Moody (14 points), Gary Payton II (14 points), and Draymond Green (13 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds) joined Curry in double figures.
Dallas will host the Miami Heat on Thursday night, the second night of a back-to-back, in their last game before the All-Star break.
