Kyrie Irving goes on insane heater in Mavericks-Warriors with trio of threes in 41 seconds
Earlier tonight, Kyrie Irving, the lone bright spot for a team destroyed by injuries and inept management, achieved the incredibly impressive feat of hitting three shots from beyond the arc in 41 total seconds of game clock. Playing at home against the Golden State Warriors, Dallas is in a strange situation with its fans, but the players are still going 100%, especially considering how rife this roster has been with injuries. Kyrie Irving is an example of a true leader since he got to Dallas – he's still playing hard, and still able to pull of stunts like this on a semi-regular occasion.
Watch the clip below.
The elite combo guard has averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season for Dallas, and is a reason to continue to watch the Mavericks play as Luka Doncic has been traded, Anthony Davis is out several weeks, and both starting centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are both gone for extended periods of time as well.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd reveals the reason he didn’t address the media after the Mavericks’ last game
READ MORE: Ex-Laker Anthony Davis expected to miss coming weeks following injury in Mavericks debut
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.