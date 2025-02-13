Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving goes on insane heater in Mavericks-Warriors with trio of threes in 41 seconds

The most exciting part of this new era of the Mavericks continues to play his hardest.

Keenan Womack

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) smiles after he makes a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Earlier tonight, Kyrie Irving, the lone bright spot for a team destroyed by injuries and inept management, achieved the incredibly impressive feat of hitting three shots from beyond the arc in 41 total seconds of game clock. Playing at home against the Golden State Warriors, Dallas is in a strange situation with its fans, but the players are still going 100%, especially considering how rife this roster has been with injuries. Kyrie Irving is an example of a true leader since he got to Dallas – he's still playing hard, and still able to pull of stunts like this on a semi-regular occasion.

The elite combo guard has averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season for Dallas, and is a reason to continue to watch the Mavericks play as Luka Doncic has been traded, Anthony Davis is out several weeks, and both starting centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are both gone for extended periods of time as well.

