3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Overtime Loss To Heat
The Dallas Mavericks fell 123-118 in overtime to the Miami Heat on Sunday night, finding a new way to fall apart in the clutch. Dallas couldn't stop fouling in the first half, letting the Heat, and more specifically Jimmy Butler, get to the free throw line at will.
Once Miami took the lead in the first quarter, Dallas couldn't retake the lead until late in the fourth quarter despite the game being close throughout. It just wasn't the best effort from the Mavs, and that was shown when they allowed Jimmy Butler to slip free for the game-tying bucket to force overtime.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday's loss.
READ MORE: Mavericks Fall in Overtime to Miami Heat, 123-118
1. Spencer Dinwiddie...
Spencer Dinwiddie was horrendous in this game, shooting 1/12 from the floor and 0/9 from three. He took the most shots of any Maverick in overtime and played every single second in the fourth quarter and overtime. There is no reason to play him 17 straight minutes and let him take ten shots when they're needed most. He finished this game as a -10, while Klay Thompson, who he was in place for, was a +12. What are we doing, Jason Kidd? It's not an overreaction to say they win this game if they just don't play Spencer Dinwiddie.
2. The Bench Needs to Be Better, Outside of Naji Marshall
Naji Marshall was fantastic once again but was also a team-worst -18. That was in large part due to how bad the players around him were. Maxi Kleber was 0/4, Jaden Hardy was 0/3, and Daniel Gafford had a net rating of -26.2. And we've already addressed the monstrosity of Spencer Dinwiddie. The bench was great against Denver, and it was a big reason they won that game. It was the biggest reason they lost this one.
3. The Missed Chances to Win
Kyrie Irving could've extended the lead to three with 8.2 seconds to go but split the free throws. Miami went 17/27 at the free-throw line for the game. They just let Jimmy Butler pop wide-open for the game-tying dunk. Dinwiddie dribbling up the floor to take a fading three-pointer for the last shot of regulation and not passing. There were so many chances to win this game, and they didn't.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving's Future With Dallas Mavericks Clarified
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter