3 takeaways from Bucks blowout win over short-handed Mavericks
Eight members of the Dallas Mavericks traveled to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, as nine players were out with an injury, including Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, and more. Against an MVP candidate like Giannis Antetokounmpo and a perennial All-Star like Damian Lillard, the Mavs faced a massive uphill battle.
The Mavs hung on for a little bit, even taking a brief 19-18 lead early in the first quarter. but Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma poured in buckets in the first quarter. An 18-3 run by the Bucks gave them the first initial push they needed, as while the Mavericks could get the lead down to six a few times, Milwaukee would continue to score. Dallas couldn't do anything to stop them without a rim protector, and the Bucks quickly built the lead to 20 and, eventually, 30 on their way to a 137-107 victory.
Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's loss for the Mavericks.
READ MORE: Bucks smoke depleted Mavs, 137-107, as Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate
1. Dallas had no answer for Antetokounmpo, Lillard
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 66 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists while shooting 24/35 from the floor. Dallas could do nothing to stop them, especially Lillard, who was lethal from three. It's not surprising since the Mavs were missing all of their rim protectors, as well as a few of their best perimeter defenders. The Bucks overall shot 58.4% from the floor.
2. Klay Thompson's shot attempts
Klay Thompson led the Mavericks in scoring with 28 points, but he shot 11/27 from the floor, easily his most shot attempts in a game this season. His previous high was 19. This might be how the Mavs look for the rest of the season, with Kyrie Irving out for the season and Anthony Davis on the mend. It won't lead to many wins.
3. Naji Marshall finally hit some threes
Naji Marshall has been struggling with his three-point shot. He had been 5/32 from deep over the last eight games entering Wednesday night. While they came well into garbage time, Marshall finally knocked down a few three-pointers on his way to 22 points. Hopefully, that can give him some confidence moving forward.
READ MORE: Kevin Durant delivers emotional response about Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter