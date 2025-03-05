Kevin Durant delivers emotional response about Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury
The Dallas Mavericks took another big blow in 2025 earlier in the week when tests confirmed that star guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season. Dallas fans have been ravaged by bad news, from the Luka Doncic trade, the Anthony Davis injury, season ticket prices rising, and now this. It's as if they're being punished for sending a 25-year-old megastar to the Los Angeles Lakers for pennies on the dollar.
Irving is one of the players' favorites around the league. If you were to ask a lot of players who they enjoy watching the most, Kyrie Irving is at the top of that list. His quickness, ball-handling, and shot-making have been on an elite level for most of his career, and he was playing great basketball before the injury, likely on his way to an All-NBA team.
One such player who is a big fan of Irving's is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who played with Irving on the Brooklyn Nets for a few years. The two are considered to be close friends even after the Nets tenure didn't go the way they wanted it to.
Durant was asked about his thoughts on Irving's injury after the Suns' comeback win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and he was very emotional about it.
"Man... I feel for my boy," Durant started. "'Cause I know how much he cares about the game and loves the game, and loves his routine, enjoys playing for his teammates, the ultimate teammate, the best teammate. Man, he loves the game so much, I'm just hurt for him. But he's such a strong-minded person that he's gonna bounce back and be Kyrie, even better than he was before he got hurt. Prayers up to him and wish him a speedy recovery."
Rumors have connected the Mavericks as a team that could look to trade for Durant this offseason to pair him back up with Durant, but that may not be the brightest move since Irving could be out for all of next season and will be on the last year of his contract if he opts into his player option. Granted, this front office hasn't made a smart move since the calendar turned to 2025.
