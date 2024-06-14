5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 4
Facing a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks season could soon come to a close at the hands of the Boston Celtics, falling just short of the franchise's second championship.
With the Celtics, the league's No. 1 team all season, facing banner No. 18, it's hard to imagine they won't seal the deal on Friday, and, if not, the series will more than likely be a wrap on Monday in Boston.
If the Mavericks even begin to think about hoisting the Larry O'Brien, they'd look to make history. They'd have to sweep a 64-win team in the next four games after dropping three straight games.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Admits He Must 'Go Away' from Referee Interactions
In Dallas for the second straight game, the Mavericks can use their home crowd to extend the NBA Finals.
5 best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Game 4):
*All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 points (-108)
Brown has been incredible. Even in the last game, which saw Jayson Tatum score 31 points, Brown added 30 points. He shot 12 and 15 shots in the first two games, scoring just over 20 points. In a closeout game, expect both Tatum and Brown to both put up 20 or more shots. Brown should be able to surpass this mark for a second straight game.
Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-pointers (+140)
This prop is simply swinging for the fences in terms of value, but White knocked down four 3-pointers just last game. If Tatum and Brown are both going offensively, White will get some solid looks from deep. He's shot at least eight 3-pointers in each of his last eight games. He'll have a fair shot at hitting at least four 3-pointers tonight.
Luka Doncic UNDER 8.5 assists (-102)
Doncic's Game 3 performance was far from good. He fouled out and only tallied six assists. In his last four games, he's covered this prop just one time. In an elimination game, expect Doncic to put up a hefty load of shots and look to carry on the offensive end, alongside his co-star Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 points (-118)
Irving's first two games were tough. He scored 28 combined points on 37 shots through those games. He bounced back in Game 3, scoring 35 points. With the Mavericks down 0-3 and the rest of the team not helping the two stars, they should be carrying a heavy load. Irving, whose game relies on tough shotmaking, should be dialed in and scoring well.
Derek Lively OVER 8.5 rebounds (+114)
Lively logged 30 minutes in Game 3, which saw him pull down 13 rebounds. He had a strong impact, and if he logs 25-plus minutes in Game 4, he'll more than likely surpass this prop once again. His rim protection could be valuable in slowing down the Celtics offense, and he would pull down a hefty amount of rebounds in that role.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Apologizes to Mavericks Teammates After Fouling Out of Game 3 of NBA Finals: 'That's My Bad'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.