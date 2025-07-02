6x NBA All-Star gives Cooper Flagg advice for rookie season
Cooper Flagg is a few weeks away from debuting for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, his first step toward building up to a highly anticipated rookie season. He's in a rare situation where he won't be asked to lead the team right away, and can lean on Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving early in his career.
Flagg has called that opportunity a blessing. He wants to be able to win right away, having never been in a losing situation before, and he didn't know if he could handle being in one. Even if Dallas has some question marks about their roster construction, they project to be a good team.
As much as Cooper Flagg wants to win from day one, six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, who is now the head coach of Dynamic Prep Academy in Irving, Texas, wants Flagg to focus on one thing in his rookie season: development.
"He has to be able to give himself some grace, as well," O'Neal said." Obviously, a lot of pressure being the number one pick going to a situation that they lost another really good player, so people are expecting him to come in and to fill the void. He needs to really just focus on what he can do in his development, and give himself grace over a period of time that he has to understand the transition from college to the NBA."
O'Neal had a unique experience coming into the NBA as a 17-year-old with the Portland Trail Blazers, and it took him some time to break out as an NBA player, not really getting a chance until he was traded to the Indiana Pacers after his fourth season. Flagg is the youngest player in his draft class, so he can take some of what O'Neal said to heart.
