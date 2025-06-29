Mavericks forward calls Cooper Flagg 'generational'
The Dallas Mavericks have a new building block for the future with top overall pick Cooper Flagg added to the team. He alone expands their championship contention window from 3-4 years to 15 years if he lives up to his massive billing.
It's also a rare situation for a first overall pick to step into, as Dallas believes they are ready to contend right away. With Kyrie Irving (once he's healthy), Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and more to learn from, Flagg can be a sponge and gain information from future Hall of Famers while still playing a key role for a contender.
Mavericks forward P.J. Washington spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org and spoke about Flagg, calling him a generational prospect, and is excited to work with him.
“I think Cooper’s very good,” Washington said. “I think he’s a really good player. Obviously, he’s going to have a chance to be something really special here in Dallas. I’m super glad because he has the opportunity to play with Kyrie, A.D., and the rest of the guys. Everybody’s excited—the whole city is excited—and we can’t wait to get him here.
"He can pretty much do everything at an elite level. At his age, that’s what separates him. He has great length, he’s tall, and he can play both ends of the floor—obviously what you want. I just think he’s a generational player.
The addition of Flagg with the talent they have on the roster has Washington believing they can contend right away if everything clicks.
“I think we definitely have the pieces. We have the talent. It’s just about staying healthy and staying together. If we have a great training camp and a great beginning to the season, the sky’s the limit for us. Just being able to get that recognition and concentration — and everybody focused and having the same goal—I think we’ll be where we want to.”
Staying and getting healthy will also be key for the Mavs. Kyrie Irving isn't expected to return from his ACL injury until January or February, and Anthony Davis has rarely been consistently available in his career. Nonetheless, Washington is excited to be playing alongside Flagg, and told Nico Harrison he isn't concerned about the fit at all.
