Dallas Basketball

Mavericks forward calls Cooper Flagg 'generational'

P.J. Washington is excited about the addition of Cooper Flagg.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have a new building block for the future with top overall pick Cooper Flagg added to the team. He alone expands their championship contention window from 3-4 years to 15 years if he lives up to his massive billing.

It's also a rare situation for a first overall pick to step into, as Dallas believes they are ready to contend right away. With Kyrie Irving (once he's healthy), Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and more to learn from, Flagg can be a sponge and gain information from future Hall of Famers while still playing a key role for a contender.

READ MORE: NBA fans, analyst slams Nico Harrison's 'vision' statement about Cooper Flagg

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) smiles for the fans during the second half of the game against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks forward P.J. Washington spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org and spoke about Flagg, calling him a generational prospect, and is excited to work with him.

“I think Cooper’s very good,” Washington said. “I think he’s a really good player. Obviously, he’s going to have a chance to be something really special here in Dallas. I’m super glad because he has the opportunity to play with Kyrie, A.D., and the rest of the guys. Everybody’s excited—the whole city is excited—and we can’t wait to get him here.

"He can pretty much do everything at an elite level. At his age, that’s what separates him. He has great length, he’s tall, and he can play both ends of the floor—obviously what you want. I just think he’s a generational player.

The addition of Flagg with the talent they have on the roster has Washington believing they can contend right away if everything clicks.

“I think we definitely have the pieces. We have the talent. It’s just about staying healthy and staying together. If we have a great training camp and a great beginning to the season, the sky’s the limit for us. Just being able to get that recognition and concentration — and everybody focused and having the same goal—I think we’ll be where we want to.”

Staying and getting healthy will also be key for the Mavs. Kyrie Irving isn't expected to return from his ACL injury until January or February, and Anthony Davis has rarely been consistently available in his career. Nonetheless, Washington is excited to be playing alongside Flagg, and told Nico Harrison he isn't concerned about the fit at all.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic 'motivated' this offseason by Mavericks disrespectful exit

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News