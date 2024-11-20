Klay Thompson Opens Up About Playing With Kyrie Irving
Klay Thompson is still getting used to being on the Dallas Mavericks 15 games into the season. That's exemplified by his scoring output in his last five games: 19, 5, 9, 17, 22. But he's also been getting used to playing with new teammates and not being alongside Stephen Curry anymore.
Luka Doncic admitted a few weeks ago that he was still figuring out how to play with Klay, and Klay often finds himself in awe of the skill sets of his superstar teammates. He came into the NBA in the same draft class as Kyrie Irving. This is the first time they've played on the same NBA team since then and Thompson is enjoying the experience so far.
“It’s amazing," Thompson said about Kyrie Irving in Tuesday's postgame press conference. "I’ve played with Kyrie in USA teams, I’ve faced him plenty of times, had to guard him plenty of times, so it’s nice not having to deal with that anymore. He’s so amazing with his body control, his handle, his shot, he’s really one of one, and it’s a blessing to be his two guard…He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever played with, he's a Three-Point Contest champion. He's incredibly efficient... it’s ridiculous.”
Kyrie Irving has had an absurd start to the season, averaging 24.3 PPG while shooting 54.5% from the floor and 53.8% from the three-point line on 5.6 3PA per game. He's been Dallas' most consistent player while still having the occasional high-scoring outputs, like his 43 points against the Nuggets a couple of weeks ago. He'll have another chance against Denver on Friday.
