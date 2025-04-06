Anthony Davis drops surprising quote about upcoming Mavericks-Lakers game
After getting blown out in back-to-back games against the LA Clippers over the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks will return home and have a few days off before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the American Airlines Center.
That means Luka Doncic is returning to Dallas for the first time since February's shocking trade, but it's also Anthony Davis's first matchup against the Lakers since he was included in that deal, as he missed the first matchup in Crypto.com Arena in February to the adductor strain he's been dealing with.
Davis was asked following the weekend's losses to the Clippers on what he was feeling heading into that matchup. He simply responded, "No emotions."
That's likely not entirely true, as he spent five and a half seasons in Tinseltown, winning a championship in the 2020 NBA bubble, and remains friends with LeBron James. He's also motivated to prove that while he's not Luka Doncic, he's plenty capable in his own right as a superstar. He has his best game as a Mavericks on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, finishing with 34 points and 15 rebounds. It will take a lot more performances like that for Mavs fans to even begin forgetting about Doncic, and that's probably not possible.
The focus will be on Doncic in his return to the AAC, especially as the Lakers are fighting for important positioning for the playoffs. But Davis will want to prove he can help carry a team into the postseason if he can.
