Why Luka Doncic didn't think he could play in Mavericks-Lakers
Luka Doncic made his return to the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, torching the Dallas Mavericks for 45 points as his Los Angeles Lakers won 112-97. It was an emotional night for Doncic and he knew it would be. He wore his emotions on his sleeve from before the ball was even tipped.
The Dallas Mavericks gave Doncic a touching tribute video during the announcement of the starting lineups, and before his name was even called, Doncic had to grab a towel from a team staffer because he knew tears were coming. And they came.
Those emotions bled into the first quarter, where he was clearly fighting with his own mind on how to react, but that didn't stop him from having an incredible game. He's always performed well when the lights are brightest, and that was no different in this game. But according to him, he wasn't sure if he was going to be able to play after watching the tribute video.
"So many emotions," Doncic responded to ESPN's Lisa Salters when asked what it was like sitting there through the tribute video. "Can't even explain it. It brought tears to my eyes, I came as a young kid here [when I was] 18, and I didn't know what to expect from the NBA. They made me feel like home... I don't know how I did it because when I was watching that video, I was like, 'There's no way I'm playing in this game.' But all my teammates had my back, they were really supporting me, so I really appreciate that."
The Mavericks fans were also very supportive of Doncic, cheering louder for him than they did for any bucket by a Maverick, even as he torched his old team for 45 points on 16/28 shooting, and chanted "Fire Nico [Harrison]" at nearly every free throw. The fans still have a lot of love for Doncic, and he shares those feelings for the city and the fans. The Mavericks' front office? Not exactly.
