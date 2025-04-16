Anthony Davis headlines Mavericks-Kings injury report, NBA Play-In Tournament
The Dallas Mavericks begin their postseason journey on Wednesday night, as they will be the 10th seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament and will play the Sacramento Kings on the road. It's a matchup they haven't had a lot of success with this season, as the Kings have won all three games against the Mavs this season, and two key players have gotten hurt in the last two matchups in this series.
But the Mavs are *relatively* healthy for this matchup, only listing a few players on the injury report for this potentially season-ending game.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban fires back at Mavericks' Nico Harrison after Dirk Nowitzki disrespect
Dallas has only ruled out Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), who got injured against the Kings in March, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery). Brandon Williams, who the team just signed to a standard NBA contract last week, is questionable with an oblique strain that he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is probable to play.
Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and P.J. Washington are not listed on the injury report, although they have all been dealing with injuries in the latter half of the season. Two-way players are also not eligible in the postseason, meaning no more Kai Jone or Kessler Edwards.
Sacramento has ruled out Jake LaRavia (Left Thumb; Incomplete Scaphoid Fracture) and Malik Monk (left calf strain). There's a chance for Monk to return soon if the Kings get into the playoffs.
Dallas and Sacramento will tip off around 9 p.m. CST on ESPN from the Golden 1 Center.
READ MORE: Nico Harrison takes unwarranted shot at Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter