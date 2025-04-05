Anthony Davis' status revealed for Mavericks-Clippers
Just two days ago, Anthony Davis had his best outing with the Dallas Mavericks, hitting the game-winner in a 120-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Davis lit up the stat sheet in the win, dropping 34 points on 14/23 shooting along with 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 blocks, and a steal in 30 minutes.
With the Mavericks taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in a two-game back-to-back series, the team will be sitting Davis during the first leg of the matchup. Dallas ruled the star big man out just an hour before the Western Conference foes are set to face off.
According to head coach Jason Kidd, Davis has a chance to play when the two teams meet up again on Saturday. Forward Caleb Martin, who has dealt with injuries for most of the season, is a game-time decision.
Since being traded to Dallas, Davis has averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 29.2 minutes per game over six appearances. He recently made his way back to the court following an adductor strain his debut with the franchise.
With Davis out of the lineup, the Mavericks will likely be leaning on Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II to command the front court.
Dallas and Los Angeles tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET
