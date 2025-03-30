Anthony Davis joins elite company in NBA history in Mavericks-Bulls
Mavericks big man Anthony Davis joined an elite group of players tonight when he recorded a block against the Chicago Bulls that marked the 1,800th of his career. The future Hall-of-Famer known for his ability to play both sides of the ball continues to add to his legacy by racking up stats, even on the wrong side of 30 years old.
READ MORE: Final Mavericks-Bulls injury status for Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford
On March 29, Davis became just the 11th player in NBA history to score 18,000 points and record 1,800 rejections, becoming a member of a list that includes stars Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Robert Parish, Dwight Howard, Kevin Garnett, and Pau Gasol.
Davis recorded the block with 3:19 left in the first quarter of the Mavericks' Saturday game against the Bulls. In a season that has been filled with strife for the franchise, Anthony Davis' presence (when he's been healthy) has been a highlight. Hopefully, he can continue to play and avoid further injury problems, while racking up accolades, as the team continues to push for the postseason.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis shares feelings on shocking trade, new home in Dallas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter