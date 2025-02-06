Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday Injury Status Changes for Mavericks-Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the second and final NBA Finals rematch of the season on Thursday night as they complete their five-game road stretch against the Boston Celtics. Two players entered the game as "questionable," Jrue Holiday for the Celtics and Anthony Davis for the Mavericks.
Anthony Davis hasn't played since suffering an abdominal strain against the Philadelphia 76ers, as a member of the LA Lakers, on January 28th, and the expectation was for him to miss about a week. His Mavericks debut will have to wait for Saturday at home against the Houston Rockets, as he's been downgraded to OUT for Thursday night.
Jrue Holiday has also been ruled out with a right shoulder impingement. He played 26 minutes in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and only scored six points. The only time he's been in double-figures in his last seven games played was against the Mavericks in Dallas on January 25th, an outing in which he had 17 points. He's the only key member of the Celtics out.
Davis joins PJ Washington (personal reasons), Caleb Martin (right hip sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) as out for this game. Two of the three players Nico Harrison traded for prior to Thursday's trade deadline have yet to suit up, and won't be able to do so tonight.
