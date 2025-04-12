Anthony Davis made NBA history in Mavericks-Raptors

Dallas Basketball

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks played their last home game of the 2024-25 season on Friday night, dominating the Toronto Raptors 124-102 in a game that never felt even that close midway through the second quarter. A big part of that was due to the contributions from Anthony Davis.

Davis had one of his best games in his short time as a Maverick, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks, coming up just short of a rare quadruple-double. It was just the fourth triple-double of his career, with the last one coming against the Utah Jazz last season.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) makes a three point shot over Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With that performance, Davis joined David Robinson and Nate Thurmond as the only played to post a stat-line of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks since blocks became a recorded stat in the 1973-73 season. Robinson and Thurmond are also among the elite company of four players with a quadruple-double in their careers. If Friday's game between the Raptors and Mavericks had been closer, Davis may have had a chance to join that company.

This was a big bounce-back game for Davis after he struggled against his former Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. He credited the Lakers's defense with doing a good job of double/triple-teaming him in that game to force the ball out of his hands, but he'll need to prove he can have these kinds of games against teams that matter. Doing it against the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks still isn't inspiring a lot of confidence about him being Luka Doncic's replacement.

Dallas has one game left before the Play-In Tournament, a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.

