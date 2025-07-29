Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks hire former 49ers, Timberwolves executive

The front office of the Mavericks sees a major change.

Austin Veazey

Jan 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for a new arena by the start of the 2030s, so it's a time of major change for the organization. They brought in Rick Welts last season, an executive with a history in helping plan an arena for the Golden State Warriors, to go with years of marketing with the NBA, to be the team's CEO as they develop the arena plans.

Welts has faced many more challenges than he expected, mostly due to the disastrous Luka Doncic trade, which angered the fan base and led to many people canceling season tickets and sponsors rescinding deals. The Cooper Flagg lottery luck improved the ticket and sponsorship requests, but it's been a rocky seven months for Welts.

READ MORE: Mavericks CEO makes honest Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers WNBA statement

Future Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts
Dec 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Future Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

To help with that, the Dallas Mavericks have hired Ethan Casson as team president. Casson has been the CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx, and Iowa Wolves (G-League). Before that, Casson was the Chief Operating Officer for the San Francisco 49ers for six years during the time they moved from Candlestick Park to Levi's Stadium.

"The Mavericks are committed to being an elite professional sports franchise, and fundamental to that goal is adding top-tier executives like Ethan Casson to our senior management team," Mavericks governor Dumont said in a release.

Casson will report directly to CEO Rick Welts.

"He will be my partner in charting the team into the future and will allow me to devote more time to our strategic priorities, including the building of our new arena and entertainment district in Dallas, and our transition from a basketball organization to a sports and entertainment company operating our own venue," Welts said in a release.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks CEO says no 'regrets' about Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News