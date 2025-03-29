Anthony Davis, two other starters upgraded on Mavericks-Bulls injury report
The Dallas Mavericks conclude their four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls as Anthony Davis returns to his hometown. The last time Davis played in Chicago, he was a Laker and had 19 points and 14 rebounds. But will he play in this matchup?
Dallas has ruled out Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery). Kessler Edwards will also be out as he has run out of NBA games he can play on his two-way contract and couldn't be signed to a standard NBA contract until April 10th.
A bunch of players still have injury statuses for this game, though. Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Brandon Williams are listed as probable to play. All three of them played on Thursday against the Magic.
Kai Jones (left hip contusion) and P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable. Jones went down against the Magic after coming down hard on his back after a finished lob.
Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) and Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) are listed as doubtful to play. Lively hasn't played since January 14th, while Gafford hasn't played since February 10th.
The Bulls will be without Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder surgery), Tre Jones (left midfoot sprain), and EJ Liddell (illness), as well as two-way players Emanuel Miller and Jahmir Young. Lonzo Ball (right wrist sprain) is doubtful to play.
