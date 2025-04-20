Anthony Edwards-Luka Doncic moment goes viral in Wolves-Lakers playoff game
Anthony Edwards fears no man – not even Luka Doncic, who knocked the Minnesota Timberwolves out of the Western Conference Finals last season.
The Minnesota shooting guard's supreme confidence is one of the traits driving his star power in this league, and he displayed this brash swagger once again last night during the Timberwolves' demolition of the Lakers in Los Angeles, 117-95.
In one particular moment, when the game was out of reach, Edwards taunted Doncic with a gesture, which can be seen below. The image went viral on social media as a microcosm not just of Edwards' boldness, but also because of the history between the two players, dating back to last season's playoffs where Doncic's Dallas Mavericks beat the Timberwolves 4-to-1. The win, which earned Dallas their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2011, clearly has not faded in Edwards' mind.
The former top overall pick in 2020 nearly recorded a triple-double last night with a 22-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist outing en route to a blowout victory to take Game 1 of their first-round matchup against L.A. Of course, plenty of players have taunted Doncic in the past, including Suns guard Devin Booker, who learned the hard way that aggravating the Slovenian superstar is not necessarily the best idea.
Per the famous line in Dodgeball, "It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for them." Hopefully, for Minnesota's sake, the provocation did not awaken the beast.
