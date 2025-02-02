Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla doesn't care about Mavericks' Luka Doncic trade
Less than a year has passed since the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Celtics ended up taking the series and the Mavericks have elected to go in an entirely different direction following their draft.
In a move that still sounds too ludicrous to type, Dallas dealt franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis. Doncic is off to the West Coast and Davis has been added to his place as the Mavericks look to make another postseason run behind the prolific big man and Kyrie Irving.
READ MORE: LeBron James explicitly shuts down Anthony Davis report after Mavericks-Lakers trade
Considering the championship clash and upcoming meet between the Celtics and Mavericks in a few days, it'd be understandable if Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed his thoughts on the situation. Instead, he reacted to the trade in only a way that he could, by not caring.
Upon taking the podium for his pregame press conference leading up to Boston's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mazzulla quickly let the media know to not bother asking him about Doncic.
"Don't ask about the trade. I don't really care," Mazzulla said according to Celtics on CLNS's Noa Dalzell.
It's not a very surprising stance for Mazzulla, who has become known for his quips and deadpan responses around the league.
With that being said, it won't be very long until Mazzulla and the Celtics get their first look at the new iteration of the Mavericks. Dallas is scheduled to travel to Boston on Thursday, February 6, for a nationally televised contest at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT. It will be the first time that the Mavs have traveled to TD Garden since falling in the finals in June. Doncic averaged 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 steals in 38.8 minutes per game during that series.
READ MORE: Los Angeles Lakers GM thought Mavericks were joking with initial Luka-Doncic offer
The Celtics and Mavericks played the first game of their season series in late January. Boston defeated Dallas on the road, 122-107, as Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points in his return to the Lone Star State. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 22 points while Quentin Grimes added 20 points of his own.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Here's how LeBron James learned Luka Doncic was being traded to LA Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter