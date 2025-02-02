Los Angeles Lakers GM thought Mavericks were joking with initial Luka Doncic offer
When the news involving the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic in a package to the Los Angeles Lakers broke after midnight, fans and basketball fanatics around the league were skeptical. Social media pushed back at first until multiple insiders confirmed the impossible was indeed happening.
Even Lakers GM Rob Pelinka thought the offer was a joke when Mavericks GM Nico Harrison originally reached out. The laughing matter quickly turned into serious discussions, building over the last three weeks, as Harrison told The Dallas Morning News.
According to Harrison, he began to have "basketball" conversations with Pelinka over a month ago. The two have a longstanding relationship dating back to when Harrison worked at Nike and Pelinka was an NBA agent.
At some point, Harrison brought up the idea of dealing Doncic for Lakers star Anthony Davis. Harrison provided a small inside look into the conversation with Pelinka that led to one of the wildest moves in the history of the league.
“Then all of a sudden we’re like, ‘Would you ever do this [trade Doncic for Davis]?’" Harrison said per The Dallas Morning News.
"Nah, you’re joking, right?" Pelinka said according to Harrison. "Hmm. Interesting. Maybe I would."
In the end, Harrison and Pelinka came together to complete one of the most shocking that the NBA has ever seen. The Dallas Morning News went on to report that Harrison garnered the support of team governor Patrick Dumont, who bought a controlling stake in the Mavericks back in December of 2023.
In the middle of his seventh season, Doncic will play for a new NBA franchise for the first time. He earned five consecutive All-NBA first-team nods and five All-Star game appearances. The Mavericks went to the playoffs four times during his tenure, including a trip to the finals less than a year ago and a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022.
Dallas is adding Davis, who will turn 32 years old in March, to its roster alongside Kyrie Irving. Davis is a ten-time All-Star, including this season, and is coming off a 2024 campaign where he was named All-NBA second-team.
In 42 games with the Lakers prior to being traded, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
