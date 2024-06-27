Boston Celtics Hire Son of Legendary Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach
Just beating the Mavericks in the NBA Finals apparently wasn't enough for the Boston Celtics and they have to resort to mind games now. They say basketball is a family business and that rings true here.
The Boston Celtics have reportedly hired God Shammgod Jr., the son of the legendary God Shammgod who has been a player development coach for Dallas since 2019. Shammgod Junior has been with the Delaware Blue Coats and IUPUI recently, but will now be a player development coach in Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was Shammgod Jr.'s head coach at Fairmount State.
This had to be a cool moment for the elder Shammgod, who said on Instagram "This year has been an amazing year and it just got better. I'm so proud of you son keep striving for [your] greatness." Shammgod has a big role for the Mavericks and can often be seen working out with Luka Doncic about an hour and a half before most tipoffs.
God Shammgod became an iconic figure while playing for the Providence Friars in the late 90s, known for his signature crossover that has been dubbed with his namesake. He was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the second round of the 1997 NBA Draft, but only spent two seasons playing in the NBA before a decade overseas. He came back stateside to be a player development coach for Providence, an instrumental figure in the rise of Kris Dunn and now works with the ball handlers for the Mavericks.
