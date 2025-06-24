Celtics send expected Mavericks trade target to unexpected team
The NBA's offseason has officially tipped off. Desmond Bane was sent to the Orlando Magic last week, Kevin Durant was sent to the Houston Rockets hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and now another big name is on the move.
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be aggressive while searching for a point guard as they wait for Kyrie Irving to return from his ACL injury, which is expected to be in January or February. For a team hoping to contend, they'll need someone who can bide them time. However, one big target could be off the board.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Boston Celtics have sent Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, of all teams, in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks (2030 via New York Knicks, 2031 via Blazers).
It's a confusing move, to say the least, but not from Boston's perspective. They're desperate to shed money as they are WAY over the second tax apron, which comes with harsh penalties the longer a team remains over. This deal saves them roughly $4.7 million in salary and roughly $40 million in tax penalties (per Bobby Marks), gives them a good young player on an expiring contract in Simons, and they get two draft picks. They're still a projected $18 million above the second apron, but this is a good start.
This makes zero sense at all for Portland. They're a young team, with Jerami Grant being the only player over 28 years old. They could spin Holiday around in another trade, but why send out two second-round picks in this trade to do so?
This isn't the first time Holiday has been sent to the Trail Blazers. He was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks to Portland in the Damian Lillard deal two years ago. It's always possible they do something similar, or maybe they keep him for a year so he can help develop Scoot Henderson, who they drafted two years ago at second overall.
Dallas was one of the two teams named, along with the Sacramento Kings, as teams showing preliminary "interest" in Holiday. Could they call Portland to try and swing a deal? It's still possible.
