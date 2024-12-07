Breakdown of Raptors Lineup Ahead of Mavs' Saturday Matchup
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Toronto to take on the 7-16 Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto has struggled this year, having dealt with a long-term injury to star Scottie Barnes, though he has since returned and played well for a team that desperately needs his talents.
The starting backcourt has featured Barnes, as well as second-year player Gradey Dick. Despite coming into the league as a power forward prospect, Barnes' ability to facilitate an offense has led the Raptors to put him at the lead initiator spot, where he leads the team in assists with 7.3 as well as pouring in 21.2 points. Dick, a lengthy shooting guard who has averaged 17.9 points per game this year, has had a really impressive sophomore campaign with Toronto and ranks third on the team in points.
RJ Barrett has been playing the wing spot, and leads the team in scoring at 23.6 points per game. He's also putting up 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists, showing versatility on the offensive end as a player that does more than just put the ball in the basket – his facilitation has been impressive. Ochai Agbaji will hold down the other forward spot, an elite shooting threat who's been at 48.4% this season from deep on 4.0 attempts per game.
Their center is Jakob Poeltl, who is day-to-day with an illness, but will likely play tonight. Assuming he does play, he is their best rebounder at 11.8 boards per game, which ranks fifth in the league overall. He's also fourth on the team in points per game 16.0, and leads the team with 1.3 blocks per game. He will be a real test for Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.
Off the bench will be JaKobe Walter, Chris Boucher, Jamal Shead, and Jamison Battle. Injuries to Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Davion Mitchell have affected the team's depth and resulted in more reserves getting minutes. Rookie center Jonathan Mogbo will also play some minutes due to the Olynyk injury.
Overall, the Mavericks are in a position where they are playing their best basketball of the season and should come away with a victory against a team that has struggled this year. Though having Barnes back has helped significantly, Dallas still has the roster edge in this matchup.
