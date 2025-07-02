Breaking: Mavericks add Lakers NBA champion head coach as assistant
The Dallas Mavericks have faced as much coaching upheaval as any team in the NBA this year. They've lost four assistant coaches already and could be on the verge of losing a few more.
Sean Sweeney left to become Mitch Johnson's lead assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, Alex Jensen is now the head coach for the University of Utah, Marko Milic left after the Luka Doncic trade as they're both Slovenians, and Darrell Armstrong was arrested for aggravated assault before the end of the season and was removed. Even outside of that, the Orlando Magic are trying to pry God Shammgod out of Dallas, while Jared Dudley has had interviews with the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.
However, Dallas has made a major addition to Jason Kidd's coaching staff, as they're bringing in Frank Vogel to be Kidd's lead assistant. This was something people around the league figured the Mavericks would try to do, but they thought it would be hard to convince Vogel to be an assistant, as he seemed content waiting for his next head coaching opportunity.
Vogel was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers when they won the championship in the bubble in 2020, a team on which Jason Kidd was an assistant, as well as new Mavericks assistant Mike Penberthy. They also have Anthony Davis, who was a key player on that Lakers team (D'Angelo Russell and Max Christie weren't on that team).
Kidd's staff now has two former head coaches with Vogel and Jay Triano. That's a lot of lead coaching experience that can help Kidd's Xs and Os, as those haven't always been his specialty. There's also the connection between Vogel and LeBron James, as rumors between LeBron and the Mavericks have been floating around in the last few days.
Vogel has been the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Lakers, and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns, compiling an overall record of 480-422. He acted as a consultant for the Mavs this season and will now join the staff in full capacity.
