Mavericks agree to sign key free agent, hints at possible incoming trade
The Dallas Mavericks were thought to be done in free agency. They agreed to sign D'Angelo Russell as their Kyrie Irving fill-in on a two-year deal worth around $12 million, which would've been their 15th and final contract.
However, NBA insider Marc Stein has reported for the last week or so that the team was shopping around a few players so they could make one more signing in free agency. One step towards that was taken on Wednesday afternoon.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania announced that the Mavericks have agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign Dante Exum, a former top-five pick. Exum thrived with the Mavericks in the 2023-24 season, breaking out as a secondary playmaker, elite perimeter defender, and he had a newfound three-point shot that could keep him on the floor with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Unfortunately, injuries cost him most of the 2024-25 season, playing in just 20 games. He had an injury in training camp that required wrist surgery, and then he broke his hand near the end of the season. He was expected to miss the rest of the year after that injury, but he worked hard to return to the floor and did, which impressed the Mavs' brass.
However, Exum would be the team's 16th contract, which means they must feel good about a possible trade coming to free up the roster spot. The NBA allows teams to carry 21 roster spots during the offseason, so it doesn't mean a trade is imminent, but they will need to make a move sooner rather than later.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper is the player likeliest to be moved, based on reports, but Dwight Powell and Jaden Hardy are other names being mentioned as a possible subtraction so they can make the Exum signing official.
