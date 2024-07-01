Dallas Mavericks Free Agent Target Plans To Sign With Orlando Magic
Free agency has officially begun across the NBA, meaning teams can negotiate and come to terms with free agents. While some of the bigger names are taking meetings with teams, such as Paul George and Klay Thompson, other players that the Mavs had interest in are starting to come off the board.
One such player is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets. There was reportedly mutual interest between Dallas and the two-time champion as the Mavs look to find a wing option to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Caldwell-Pope has instead agreed on a 3-year, $66 million deal with a player option on the last year, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.
While Caldwell-Pope would've been a great fit in Dallas, it would've been nearly impossible for them to get close to the contract he got from Orlando. They would've had to engage Denver in a sign-and-trade, who likely wouldn't have wanted to help a Western Conference contender get stronger.
At the very least, Caldwell-Pope leaving weakens the Nuggets, as they hope Christian Braun can take the next step but that limits their depth even more.
The Mavericks have their sights set on Klay Thompson, who plans to have discussions with him and convince him to come to Dallas. They'll have to beat out the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers for his services as he leaves the only team he's ever known, the Golden State Warriors.
