Mavericks at Warriors: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

It's the first qualifying game of the NBA Cup for the Dallas Mavericks in West Group C, and they'll be traveling to play the red-hot Golden State Warriors. While an NBA Cup game should be the bigger storyline, everyone will be talking about Klay Thompson's return to the Bay.
Thompson spent 13 years with the Warriors, winning four championships and making five All-Star Games in the process. He combined with Stephen Curry to form one of the most feared backcourts in NBA history, and both players are in the top six in most made three-pointers.
Dallas is coming off two straight clutch losses to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. In both games, the Mavericks had a lead with a minute to go but lost in regulation. They've been banged up while slowly working their way back to health, but they let the Nuggets shoot 14/29 from three and may have a tough time against the elite shooting of the Warriors. Kyrie Irving had 43 points against the Nuggets on Sunday night, but it wasn't good enough to overcome a superb game from Nikola Jokic. Everyone is still waiting for Luka Doncic to play at an MVP level again, while Klay Thompson hopes to break out of his recent shooting slump.
Golden State just defeated the OKC Thunder on Sunday night to move to 8-2, winning with depth and shooting surrounding Steph Curry. They've had 12 players play 100+ minutes this season, which you don't often see with NBA teams. Curry is averaging 22 PPG and shooting 43.5% from three so far this season, a dangerous sign that they've been able to win with his lower scoring.
Here's everything you need to know for this NBA Cup action.
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 12th, 9 p.m. CST
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Team Records: Mavericks 5-5, Warriors 8-2
TV/Streaming: TNT
Spread: Warriors -2.5
Over/Under: 233.5
Moneyline: Warriors -142, Mavericks +120
