Breaking Down Grizzlies Lineup Before Mavs' NBA Cup Matchup
Tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in an NBA Cup Group C game; the Grizzlies sport a 14-7 record, good for third in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Mavs as Dallas tries to even up with them in the overall standings.
Memphis' star player is point guard Ja Morant, who is averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. The hyper-athletic lead initiator has dealt with injuries thus far this year but will be healthy for tonight's matchup, providing a unique challenge for the Dallas backcourt defensively.
The other two perimeter players will be Dallas native Desmond Bane and Washington State rookie Jaylen Wells. Though Bane has been struggling with his three-point shot this season, he is typically a consistent threat from outside; Wells has been fantastic this season in his first campaign, hitting 39.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
The front court will be made up of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, as rookie center Zach Edey will be sidelined with an ankle sprain. Jackson Jr. is a true pick-and-pop big who can also protect the paint, while Clarke has been a reserve power forward who will get the nod at the five in Edey's absence.
Some of the bench unit will be Santi Aldama, Scottie Pippen Jr., Jake LaRavia, and Luke Kennard. The Grizzlies typically run a pretty large rotation, going as deep as 14 sometimes, though injuries to Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson, and the aforementioned Edey will cut into this.
The Grizzlies have made it work all season despite injuries across the board, so Dallas will have a legitimate lineup to contend with tonight, as well as a very well-coached squad. In order to win, they will have to keep Morant out of the lane as much as possible, as well as limit Jackson Jr.'s pick-and-pop attempts. Being down Naji Marshall is obviously a blow for the Mavericks, but even without him, this game will likely come down to guard play between Luka Doncic and Morant.
