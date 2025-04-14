Can Mavericks make a run? Breaking down NBA Play-In Tournament odds
The Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA Play-In Tournament as the 10-seed after a very strange season that saw them trade their superstar Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in a widely criticized move that has undoubtedly lowered the ceiling for the franchise. Still, they managed to sneak into the play-in tournament as the last seed and will face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
According to DraftKings, the Mavericks have +80000 odds to win the Western Conference, by far the lowest of any team eligible. Dallas is a 5-point underdog in the game on April 16, with a +164 money line. The over/under is 215.5. Just considering the odds of making the playoffs, DraftKings has the Mavericks at +700 to get in and -1200 to miss.
Dallas is obviously not a team that is thought of as a contender since the Doncic trade, and the odds reflect that fact. Finishing below .500 for just the second time since Doncic's first season, the Maverick struggled down the stretch since the deal and finished off the season with a 132-97 destruction at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, putting them with four more losses than wins.
The winner of the game between the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will then face the loser of the Golden State-Memphis game on Friday night, with the winner of that moving on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. No 10-seed has ever made it to the playoffs since the Play-In Tournament's inception.
