Former Maverick posterizes Warriors star Steph Curry to cap off NBA regular season
The final day of the 2024-25 NBA Regular Season provided plenty of exciting moments and big plays with the playoffs on the horizon.
The Dallas Mavericks came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies, falling 132-97 ahead of the play-in game. However, the most jaw-dropping highlight of the day came from a former member of the franchise.
READ MORE: Mavericks' postseason path revealed after loss to Grizzlies
After electing to leave for the Mavericks in free agency last summer, veteran forward Derrick Jones Jr. put together a career year with the Los Angeles Clippers. He punctuated his standout season on Sunday, slamming down a posterizing dunk over Steph Curry in the fourth quarter.
Jones helped the Clippers overcome a 12-point first-half deficit to eventually win in overtime, 124-119. Golden State needed the victory to avoid the play-in but Jones helped close the door, putting up 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 18 minutes of action.
On the season, Jones averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per game. He made 77 appearances, including 55 starts.
The Dallas Mavericks finished the season 39-43, ranking No. 10 in the Western Conference. The Mavericks will have to defeat the Sacramento Kings and the loser of Golden State/Memphis to take the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.
If Dallas gets through the gauntlet, the franchise would face Oklahoma City in the first round beginning this weekend.
READ MORE: Mavericks dominated by Grizzlies in final game of regular season, 132-97
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter