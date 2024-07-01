Patrick Mahomes, Pat Beverley, and NBA World React to Klay Thompson Joining the Mavericks
On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks landed Klay Thompson in free agency over the Los Angeles Lakers. While the details of a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks and Golden State Warriors have yet to be finalized, Thompson is headed to Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract.
Thompson had other options worth more money for a fourth year on the contract, but the four-time champion opted for the Mavericks offer for the potential to win a fifth championship with a loaded squad.
Choosing the Mavericks over the Lakers means Thompson fancies his chances to win alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving rather than LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It feels like the right choice, though, as the Lakers were a Play-In team while the Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals, though they fell short in five games to the Boston Celtics.
While the Mavericks traded away Tim Hardaway Jr., his floor-spacing role is handed off to an all-time great. Thompson's sharpshooting helped the Warriors win four championships during their dynasty together, and he now gets the chance to help the Mavericks find their way back to the NBA Finals in pursuit of a second banner in Dallas.
The sports world had strong reactions to the dynasty in Golden State formally ending, Thompson joining the Mavericks over the Lakers, and more.
Thompson will have a huge opportunity with the Mavericks. He will have less stress on him on the offensive end, allowing him to play a complimentary style alongside Irving and Doncic while being able to step up as a shot creator if need be.
No one can predict how Thompson's tenure in Dallas will go, but him joining a team fresh off an NBA Finals appearance will be quite entertaining to see and should work out to some extent.
