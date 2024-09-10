Controversial Mavericks Play in WCF Leads to NBA Rule Change
The NBA announced a rule change on Tuesday afternoon, expanding what can change on an out-of-bounds call in a review. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, "Instant replay on an out-of-bounds play can cover whether a foul should've been called on the play," and the NBA included a reference to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the final minute of the game with the Timberwolves up by 2, Jaden McDaniels lost control all of a ball that went out of bounds. It was initially called out on Kyrie Irving so Jason Kidd challenged the call after some pleading by Irving.
The replay determined that the ball last went off of McDaniels because Irving made contact with McDaniels' arm and not the ball, so the Mavericks got the ball back. According to the NBA and Bontemps, that would now be overturned to a foul, which in some situations late in the game would lead to free throws if a team is in the bonus. The Timberwolves weren't in the bonus at the time so it would've just been a normal non-shooting foul.
Without that call, Luka Doncic hit his iconic game-winner over Rudy Gobert 40 seconds later and the Mavs took a commanding 2-0 lead on the series, having won both games in Minnesota. They may have gotten to this point anyway since Dallas missed on the initial opportunity following the out-of-bounds call and Kyle Anderson missed a shot on the other end, which set up this shot.
