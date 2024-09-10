Former Warriors Coach Opens Up on Klay Thompson's Departure
The Dallas Mavericks made a big splash this offseason by signing Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors to a 3-year, $50 million deal. It'll be odd for most NBA fans to see Thompson playing for a different team, but it may be even stranger for his former coaches.
Mark Jackson, who was Thompson's first NBA head coach from 2011 to 2014, recently appeared on "SWAYS UNIVERSE" and discussed Thompson leaving the organization and what he thought of the addition on the Mavericks side.
“I think in the ideal world, Klay Thompson finishes his career with the Golden State Warriors. But you know how this business is" Jackson stated. "The loyalty only works one way, and that’s not a knock on the Warriors, that’s just the way the sports world is. Everybody doesn’t get to sign a deal at the end like Derek Jeter. Truth be told, you look back and they probably should have let him go as great as he was.
“Klay Thompson is going to be fine, and it’s a great pickup for the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, he didn’t end his career with the Golden State Warriors, but that’s not the way the world works. I’m proud of Klay Thompson because when we drafted him—and he’d be the first to tell you. I’m proud as a coach and as a friend.”
The Mavericks are confident that Thompson is the missing piece they need to win an NBA championship. A big reason they lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last year was a lack of perimeter shooting, something Thompson can still provide at a high level.
Thompson struggled for his standards last year, averaging 17.9 PPG while shooting 38.7% from three-point range, but he sits sixth in NBA history for most made three-pointers and should play off Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving well, allowing them more space to operate.
