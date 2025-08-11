Cooper Flagg's ability to win MVP with Mavericks doubted
International players have won the last seven NBA MVP awards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020), Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022, 2024), Joel Embiid (2023), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025). Luka Doncic will be a real threat to win MVP this season to make it eight in a row (he should've won it in 2024), but the last American player to win MVP was James Harden in 2018.
Could Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg be the next American to win MVP, breaking the streak of international players to win the prestigious award? ESPN isn't so sure.
They recently polled writers, editors, and analysts about a number of Cooper Flagg questions, including how many MVPs he'll win in his career. 34/6% of them believe Flagg won't win an MVP, 46.2% have him winning one, 15.4% have him winning two, and 3.8% believe he can join the elite list of players with four or more MVPs.
The Mavericks selected Flagg first overall this year after lucking out and winning the draft lottery, but going first overall doesn't mean he's guaranteed to be an MVP contender. In fact, the last first overall pick to win MVP was Derrick Rose, who was drafted in 2008 and won MVP in 2011. That's pushing 20 years.
Players like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and Karl-Anthony Towns had or have had great careers, but not quite MVP level. Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards are developing into phenomenal players, but winning the MVP is difficult. That isn't the only reason some at ESPN doubt his ability to win the award eventually.
"...It's also worth noting that sources at NBA summer league pointed out a couple of minor deficiencies in Flagg's game that he'll need to iron out over his first couple of years in the league to rise to the level he's projected to reach, ESPN's Michael C. Wright wrote. "After that, several factors -- that are beyond his control -- come into play, including overall team success, media narratives and how Flagg's NBA peers are performing. Flagg possesses the background as the most promising American No. 1 pick since LeBron James and the all-around game that will draw the around-the-clock attention consideration from MVP voters.
"His two-way ability and aesthetically pleasing game make him a contender to win multiple MVPs over a long career. But various outside factors muddle the potential picture. Let's remember that former Mavericks franchise icon Luka Doncic is still seeking his first MVP over a career that we've expected to produce multiple."
The Rare Company of Four or More MVPs
For even 3.8% of people to believe that Flagg can win four or more MVP awards is bold. Here is the list of players who have won four or more: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Michael Jordan (5), Bill Russell (5), LeBron James (4), and Wilt Chamberlain (4). Nikola Jokic could join that list soon, and arguably should've joined it this past season.
Predicting Flagg to win four MVPs is almost saying they expect him to have a top-five career, which is a wild claim, but great to hear for Mavericks fans. If he could even win one, most Mavs fans would be thrilled. Many expected Luka Doncic to join Dirk Nowitzki as a Mavericks MVP, but Nico Harrison took that option away.
