Ex-Mavericks surprise standout nearing international deal
The Dallas Mavericks have used all of their roster spots for the upcoming season, and still have to figure out how they're going to add Dante Exum, who has agreed on a deal to return but hasn't signed yet.
They had Kai Jones on a two-way contract to help deal with the frontcourt injuries, as Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford all dealt with serious injuries down the stretch of the season. Jones performed admirably, but it doesn't appear he'll be back with the Mavericks or the NBA in general.
Alessandro Luigi Maggi of Sportando has reported that Kai Jones is nearing a contract with Virtus Bologna, an Italian powerhouse, which has made the last five Supercup championships, winning three.
Jones played in 12 games for the Mavericks, averaging 11.4 PPG and 6.6 RPG. He displayed his athleticism and shot-blocking prowess that was a perfect fit in the Mavericks' system. He had 21 points and 8 rebounds in his Mavericks debut, then missed time due to injury, but had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in his first game back from injury.
He was impactful for the Mavs, so it's a little surprising that he hasn't been able to find an end-of-the-bench role on a team.
Kai Jones' Mercurial Career
Kai Jones was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Texas, going from the New York Knicks to the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets gave up a future first-round pick to get him, but it ended up not conveying.
After two years in Charlotte, he posted a few strange videos online, one of them including a trade request. Instead, they waived him, and he took nearly the entire 2023-24 season off from the NBA. The LA Clippers signed him to a rest-of-season deal with a few days remaining in the regular season, then returned to the Clippers that offseason on a two-way contract. He appeared in 28 games for the Clippers, averaging 2.2 PPG and 1.6 RPG.
The Clippers waived him from his two-way contract in March, and days later, he signed with the Mavericks. He saw much more playing time in Dallas due to their injuries, and had Kyrie Irving not gotten hurt, there could've been a legitimate argument between Jones and Brandon Williams to get the last roster spot heading into the Play-In Tournament.
Jones was a much better stopgap down low than Kylor Kelley was, another big man the Mavs had on a two-way contract earlier in the season.
