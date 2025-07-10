Cooper Flagg named top Summer League prospect to watch
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg headlines all of the top players at this month's Las Vegas Summer League.
Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, will make his Mavericks debut tonight as the team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Flagg as the top prospect to watch for this year's Summer League.
Flagg one to watch for Summer League
"Flagg, an elite competitor and 6'8" forward with do-it-all potential, offers enviable versatility, but there are some questions about his shooting, creation and ball-handling. With that said, he showed tremendous promise with his shot (48.1/38.5/84 slash line) and playmaking (4.2 assists to 2.1 turnovers) at Duke, so he might already be on his way toward ironing out his few shortcomings," Buckley wrote.
"If summer league plays out anything like his one-and-done season with the Blue Devils, he'll look every bit like basketball's next shining star and Dallas' next organizational centerpiece."
It remains to be seen how much Flagg will play during the Summer League run, but he will get a chance to compete a little bit with the Mavs.
The goal for the Mavs should be to keep Flagg healthy while also getting a bit of an idea of what to expect from him in his in-game routines.
Flagg and the Mavs are facing Bronny James and the Lakers tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
