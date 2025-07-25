Dallas Basketball

Cooper Flagg 'passed the eye test' with Mavericks' Summer League stint

Cooper Flagg is having a major impact despite only being a rookie for the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on against the San Antonio Spurs.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on against the San Antonio Spurs. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are in the dead part of the offseason, but they are still enamored by Cooper Flagg, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg only played in two games during the Las Vegas Summer League, but he was able to make quite the impact.

The Athletic insider John Hollinger praised Flagg for his performance in Las Vegas despite only playing in the team's first two games.

READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks, Lakers forward sends challenge to Nikola Jokic's brothers

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Flagg among best Summer League performers

"Forget that he made 5 of 21 in his first summer-league game; summer shooting percentages are basically worthless. Flagg passed the eye test with flying colors, roaring down the lane for giant dunks, handling the ball like a point guard despite nominally being a 6-8 power forward and showing comfort shooting pull-ups off the dribble. A nitpicker would have wanted to see more activity on the glass, but Flagg was unsurprisingly the best rookie in Vegas," Hollinger wrote.

The Mavericks wanted to ensure that they left Vegas with a healthy Flagg, so they wisely sidelined him after two games.

Flagg will have games like he did in Vegas with the Mavs, so it was promising to see how he responded from a rough shooting performance.

If Flagg continues to make strides during the offseason, the Mavs will be in great shape once the regular season begins in the middle of October.

READ MORE: Update on Luka Doncic's contract situation with Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News