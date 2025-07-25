Cooper Flagg 'passed the eye test' with Mavericks' Summer League stint
The Dallas Mavericks are in the dead part of the offseason, but they are still enamored by Cooper Flagg, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Flagg only played in two games during the Las Vegas Summer League, but he was able to make quite the impact.
The Athletic insider John Hollinger praised Flagg for his performance in Las Vegas despite only playing in the team's first two games.
Flagg among best Summer League performers
"Forget that he made 5 of 21 in his first summer-league game; summer shooting percentages are basically worthless. Flagg passed the eye test with flying colors, roaring down the lane for giant dunks, handling the ball like a point guard despite nominally being a 6-8 power forward and showing comfort shooting pull-ups off the dribble. A nitpicker would have wanted to see more activity on the glass, but Flagg was unsurprisingly the best rookie in Vegas," Hollinger wrote.
The Mavericks wanted to ensure that they left Vegas with a healthy Flagg, so they wisely sidelined him after two games.
Flagg will have games like he did in Vegas with the Mavs, so it was promising to see how he responded from a rough shooting performance.
If Flagg continues to make strides during the offseason, the Mavs will be in great shape once the regular season begins in the middle of October.
